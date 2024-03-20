Dusty Slay Brings THE NIGHT SHIFT TOUR To The Martin Marietta Center in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With all-new material following the success of his first full-hour comedy special for Netflix, Workin' Man, streaming now, comedian Dusty Slay is adding more chances to see him live across the country. Slay's The Night Shift Tour will be in Raleigh at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on August 23. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time and are available at martinmariettacenter.com and the venue box office.

“We're having a good time,” Slay says, clearly in on the joke. “I've worked every job you can work, and going on the road and performing for audiences is by far the best one I've ever had. I hope it's a chance for folks who work hard to come out and enjoy a laugh on me.”

In a weekend profile, The Tennessean notes, “Slay's adeptness at crafting straightforward, dryly delivered, blue-collar humor, the spaces in which his career has expanded most significantly are logical,” while Deadline observes Slay is “part of a new wave of comics bringing the South to the forefront once again.”

On the heels of Workin' Man, which Paste calls “an instant classic,” Slay's new tour is carefully crafted to continue the good time.

