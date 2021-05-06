Duke Energy Center To Host Pop Up Markets In May Promoting Education And Celebration Of Migratory Birds And Bees

The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts invites you to come learn about migratory birds and bees during "The Birds and the Bees" popup markets in May.

The public is invited to attend "Perch Market" May 15th and "Buzz Market" May 22nd from 12-3pm on Lichtin Plaza at the Duke Energy Center. Both markets will feature products from local makers and educational opportunities on supporting and sustaining these species. Snacks and beverages will also be available for purchase during the markets.

In continuing to keep downtown Raleigh buzzing, Apiopolis, a Raleigh-based beekeeping organization will install a new beehive at the Duke Energy Center on World Bee Day, May 20th. The install will be live streamed on the center's Youtube and website. Local elementary schools have been invited to participate in naming the new queen bee, which will be announced by Raleigh's Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Stewart during the live stream.

The Duke Energy Center, along with the City of Raleigh is also participating in an international Lights Outs effort to protect migratory birds that pass through our region. From April 21 through May 12 lights at the center will be turned off from 11pm-6am each night in an effort to minimize bright lights that may disorient migrating birds.

"We are dedicated to promoting sustainability efforts and we take pride on being intentional and thoughtful stewards of our environment," said Kerry Painter Director/GM of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex. "We want these species to thrive in our community and are happy to help promote education and awareness."

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has also worked with the Duke Energy Center to highlight several downtown businesses who will be featuring specialty products during the week. Residents can look for "The Birds and The Bees Citywalk" decals throughout downtown Raleigh notating participating businesses, maps will also be available online and at the markets.

More information on these events can be found at dukeenergycenterraleigh.com.