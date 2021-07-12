Duke Energy Center Names New Booking Manager

The Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex has announced Melanie Margarum as the new Booking Manager for the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Margarum is a North Carolina native and graduated from North Carolina State University. She got her start in the events industry as an Event Coordinator at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She also spent five years at the Carolina Theatre in Durham, where she started as an Event and Development Coordinator and was later promoted to Event Sales Director. While at the Carolina Theatre, Margarum handled contracting for over 150 events annually, while also establishing and managing new business for the theatre. She also has experience working with varying clients including festivals, national promoters, universities, conferences, and community organizations.

"We are excited to have Melanie join our team. With her industry knowledge and true passion for the business she will be a tremendous asset to our venue," said Michelle Bradley, Assistant General Manager of the Duke Energy Center.

Since 1932, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts has served as Raleigh's premier performing arts venue. The venue draws approximately 400,000 guests annually to its four separate event spaces and is home to the Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Theatre, North Carolina Symphony, North Carolina Opera, and PineCone. With roughly 600 events each year, the venue draws an average of $35.4 million in economic impact to Raleigh's businesses, hotels, and restaurants.

Margarum began her new position on June 21. She brings a wealth of knowledge in the events industry and will contribute to the ongoing success of the Duke Energy Center's extensive events calendar.