Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour Comes To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts

The performance is on December 2nd at 8PM.

Sep. 26, 2022 Â 

Dave Koz and Friends announce the 25th anniversary edition of the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour. Kicking off on November 25 (Black Friday), the run will feature chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz along with trumpeter Rick Braun and guitarist Peter White - artists that accompanied him on the road in the earliest years of the tour - as well as pianist Keiko Matsui and vocalist Rebecca Jade.

Dave Koz and Friends will be at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, December 2nd at 8PM. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, September 30th, 2022 and can be purchased at dukeenergycenterraleigh.com, by phone (1-800-982-2787), or in person at the box office.

The annual tradition began as a simple six-city tour with David Benoit that coincided with the 1997 release of Koz's first Christmas album - December Makes Me Feel This Way. This year, they'll be playing 23 cities. While each year of the tour has been unique, the quintet has lots of surprises in store for 2022. For starters, they'll be giving songs from the just released companion album Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection) their live debut.

Released on September 23, Christmas Ballads is Koz's eighth holiday album. The collection contains 10 songs that he has never recorded before - including "Wrapped Up In Your Smile," which he wrote with the album's producer and arranger, Philippe Saisse, and an inspiring mash-up of John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" and "Imagine" that features Rebecca Jade on vocals. Listen to the medley HERE. Longtime collaborators David Benoit, Rick Braun and Peter White also join Koz on Christmas Ballads, which is available for HERE.


