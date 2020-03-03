DPAC to Present TRIANGLE RISING STARS - 10th Annual Showcase and Awards

DPAC has announced the event date and ticket information for TRIANGLE RISING STARS - 10th Annual Showcase and Awards. A qualifying competition for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), this exceptional regional event will light up DPAC's stage May 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

Triangle Rising Stars recognizes the outstanding achievements of area high school students and their musical theatre productions. The top-20 finalists will perform songs from their recent high school productions on DPAC's stage for a chance to be selected for the Triangle Rising Stars - Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

Triangle native and singer/actor, Clay Aiken will once again return as guest host. With years of experience stretching from the world's concert stages to Broadway, Aiken brings a diverse repertoire of skills and knowledge to this host role, further enhancing the experience for each participant and guest.

Triangle Rising Stars is made possible by a $48,000 grant from DPAC. Additional community partners include ABC 11, Durham Arts Council, Durham Ballet Theatre, Durham Public Schools, and Wake County Public Schools.

This year, the Showcase and Awards event will also feature the world-premiere of an original song composed just for the event by Jeremy Schonfeld. This opening number will feature students from 40 high school musical theater productions from across the Triangle and surrounding areas.

"It's so exciting to be celebrating the tenth year of Triangle Rising Stars," says Megan Rindoks, Community Engagement Manager at DPAC. "Our awards ceremony is going to be incredibly special this year, with representatives from each participating high school on the DPAC stage and more awards distributed than ever before. It will be a great night of celebrating the excellence of High School musical theatre in this region."

As the official Central and Eastern North Carolina qualifying event for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor and Actress winners each receive a $2,000 scholarship and are invited to compete in the national competition with an all-expense paid trip to New York City this summer. In addition, awards for Best Musical, Best Ensemble, Best Singer, Best Dancer and 'Triangle Shining Star' (congeniality award) will also be presented at the May 28th event.

The program in New York is the year-end culmination of awards programs across the country presented by dozens of professional theatre organizations just like DPAC. Finalists competing in New York were first named Best Actress or Best Actor at a regional competition, representing approximately 1,800 schools in over 40 cities.

While in New York City, participants experience a week of private coaching, master classes, and rehearsals with theatre professionals. Their week's journey concludes with a panel of industry experts selecting exceptional students for The Jimmy® for Best Performance by an Actress and Actor. Students receive opportunities for merit scholarships, professional advancement, and other prizes. The Jimmy Award is named in honor of James M. Nederlander, legendary Broadway theatre owner and producer.

Their week of coaching, auditions and rehearsals concludes with a sold-out performance on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre (home theatre of Disney's The Lion King©).

Mirroring the mission of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, Triangle Rising Stars (TRS) is a regional celebration of outstanding student achievement in high school musical theatre that recognizes individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance, and honors teachers and their schools' commitment to performing arts education. TRS focuses much needed attention on the meaningful work being done by dedicated teachers and students with wide ranging talents on and off the stage, engages families in the activities of their children, ignites new partnerships between theatres and the schools in their area, and contributes to the development of future audiences for live performing arts in communities across Central and Eastern North Carolina.

For more information about the Triangle Rising Stars, visit: https://www.dpacnc.com/community/triangle-rising-stars

For more information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards/ Jimmy™ Awards, visit: http://nhsmta.com

Triangle Rising Stars - On Sale Thursday, March 12th, 2020

$15 per ticket

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC

By phone: 919.680.2787

In-person: 123 Vivian Street, Durham NC

Ticketmaster.com

All proceeds benefit TRS scholarship awards for area musical theater students.





