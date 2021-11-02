DPAC Announces Digital Rush Lottery For ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

DPAC has announced that beginning next Monday, November 8th at 9:00 AM, a digital rush lottery will take place for ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. Broadway's new musical comedy featuring Jimmy Buffett's most-loved classics plus new original songs will premiere at DPAC November 9-14, as part of Truist Broadway at DPAC.

A limited number of $20 seats will be available via an online lottery. The lottery will happen online only the day prior to each designated performance. Please Note: Locations vary per performance. In some cases, seats may be partial view, and while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, in most cases multiple seats will be split up and not adjacent to each other.

How To Enter

Visit https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/escape-to-margaritaville and select the lottery entry page.

Click the "Enter Now" button for the performance you want to attend. Registration for all performances begins at 9:00 AM the day prior to the registered performance and will close at 2:00 PM.

Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Guests will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.

After the lottery closes the day prior to the registered performance, guests will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card. After payment has been received, guests can pick up tickets at DPAC no sooner than 1 hour before show time with a valid photo ID.



Additional Rules

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Guests must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the names used to enter. Digital lottery tickets are for single seats and pairs. Tickets are non-transferable, and seats may not be located together. All lottery prices include taxes and facility fees. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

The relaunch of the North American tour will welcome back Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D. and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal to the island in their originating roles. The tour will welcome Emily Qualmann as Tammy.

The company will also feature DeVon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Lauren Celentano, Fabi Gallmeister, Julia Grondin, Rachel Kay, Ruby McCann, Georgia Monroe, Gabriela E. Moreno, Ernesto Olivas, Jake Pedersen, Kyle Southern, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn and Chad Vaught.

"Our musical is back, this fall season, and ready to take parrotheads and theatre patrons to the island of Margaritaville and escape this crazy world we all find ourselves in these days, for a few hours of fun," says Jimmy Buffett. "And, our talented performers are ready, willing and able to take you on a vacation, without ever leaving your seat."

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

Based on the original direction by Tony Award-Winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), this production is under the helm of Amy Anders Corcoran (Freaky Friday). Choreography is by Tony Award-Nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), with associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub (Escape to Margaritaville); scenic design by Walt Spangler (Tuck Everlasting); costume design by Paul Tazewell (Hamilton); lighting design by Howell Binkley (Hamilton) and Amanda Zieve (Titanic); sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful) and Craig Cassidy (Cirque Dreams); and wig, hair & makeup design by Leah J. Loukas (On the Town). Orchestrations are by Michael Utley (License to Chill), with dance music arrangements by Gary Adler (Avenue Q). Music supervision & arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Porgy and Bess), with music direction by Matthew Smedal (Clueless: The Musical). Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.



Set your mind on island time and visit EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com.

