Community Leaders Join Hillside Drama To Present Play STATE OF URGENCY

Sheriff Clarence Birkhead wants to use the arts as one of the ways to reach young people concerning gun violence in Durham. The sheriff is joining Durham Public Schools to host a talkback and open dialogue with DPS students after they attend the play "State of Urgency." The partnership will allow Durham Public Schools' teachers to register and bring their students to the play at no cost. The recommended grade level is fourth grade and above. Sheriff Birkhead said, "The students will be able to discuss what they observed in the play and have honest and upfront dialogue with law enforcement, school administrators, counselors and other support groups."

State of Urgency is an original, thought-provoking, and insightful play first presented in fall 2021 by the Hillside High School Drama Department as its opening production. The play was attended by Sheriff Birkhead and other local government officials. The production is a riveting and brutal play on social justice issues in America. State of Urgency was written by former Hillside Drama Director Wendell Tabb along with Hillside theatre students.

"This is a wonderful opportunity not only to entertain, but to inform and educate our community on contemporary issues plaguing our society, specifically our youth. This is a great chance for our students to make a difference in the lives of their peers," states Hillside High School Principal Dr. William Logan.

It will be a major call to action to help curb gun violence. State of Urgency is very timely for Durham. "We all must take a stand against gun violence and other social issues that are plaguing our city and state," said Sheriff Birkhead. Other organizations that advocate for change will have an opportunity to set up booths to share information and insight.

"With so much violence and unrest going on in the world, it was easy for me to consider a show that would address social justice issues such as gun violence, police brutality, racism, discrimination and poverty to name a few. I wanted to do my part as a change agent. My commitment to our school and community led me to create an original play to address these social issues," said former drama director Wendell Tabb. "I am proud of the voices that Hillside students have given to these topics that are having a major impact on their lives daily."

Tabb is excited that the arts are being used as another vehicle to address gun violence. It is another tool in the toolbox.

Any school is invited to attend the play. School Matinees will be held on Thursday, February 15th @ 10:30 am and Friday, February 16th @ 10:30 am. Please register by using the following link: bit.ly/hillsidedramamatinee

For Weekend Shows: STATE OF URGENCY will run Friday, February 17th @ 7:15 pm; Saturday, February 18th @ 3:15 pm and 7:15 pm; and Sunday, February 19th @ 3:15 pm. All tickets for weekend shows are purchased online at www.seatyourself.biz/hillside.