ComedyWorx and The Uproar Present OAK CITY TONIGHT / THE UPROAR This Month

Performances run March 10-13.

Mar. 07, 2023  

A new local comedy sketch show featuring live performances, videos and music will run at ComedyWorx theater and Ruby Deluxe this weekend.

Oak City Tonight is a sketch comedy show in the style of Saturday Night Live, featuring brand new, original work from creative and diverse artists right in the Triangle area.

The show will hold four total performances - split between two beloved local creative spaces - and nothing is off limits.Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229021®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flinktr.ee%2Fsketchcomedyraleigh?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"This show is absurd and outrageous, and that's what we love about it," said Hannah Fatool, director of the show. "From sketches about raunchy religious revelry, filthy fairy tales, and maddening murders gone awry...We promise this is certainly one of the most unique shows North Carolina has to offer."

Shows include:

Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. at Ruby Deluxe
Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at Ruby Deluxe
Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. at ComedyWorx
Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at ComedyWorx.

The show is rated PG-13 and contains strong language, sexual references and innuendo, gross-out humor, described acts of violence, and reference to drug use.

All performances are ADA-friendly, and live captioning is available at ComedyWorx performances. All other accessibility needs can be arranged ahead of time by emailing MikkiMarvelous@gmail.com for proper arrangements.

"We really take pride in how inclusive and accepting our show is," said Mikki Marvel, producer for the show. "We have a cast of talented people of all ages, genders and backgrounds. We are LGBTQIA+ friendly and worked hard to make these performances as accessible as possible to our audience members with disabilities. We know comedy is better when shared with all - and that is exactly what we strive for."

The cast and crew include local comedians, actors and writers: Tio Artiszen, Adam Bakst, Beth Borromeo, Romane K Durham, Sidney Cara, Jill Cromwell, Ickye Delgado-Cruz, Hannah Fatool, Emily Freer, Jairo Garcia, Mikki Marvel, Casey Medlin, Marshall B. Mulkey, Mitchell Aaron Mulkey, Carter Norfleet, JR Riley, Sierra Nicole Smith, Zoe Sinton-Covens, Luke Tannenbaum, Sam Weaver, Sean Williams, and Stephanie Yu.




