Burning Coal Theatre Presents I AND YOU by Lauren Gunderson

Burning Coal Theatre Company presents I and You by Lauren Gunderson, Thursdays through Saturdays, October 7 - 9, 14 - 16 and 21 - 23, 2021 at 7:30 pm and October 10, 17 and 24 at 2 pm at Burning Coal Theatre's Murphey School Auditorium (located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604).

I and You introduces us to young high school student, Caroline, who is holed up in her bedroom, quietly but desperately trying to maintain some contact with the outside world as she attempts to get past the debilitating illness that afflicts her.

Then, one monotonous afternoon, in walks Anthony. Wait. Who? Anthony, the school's basketball star, who she's never met or even spoken to? Yes, that Anthony. And what is he doing here in Caroline's bedroom in the middle of the afternoon, spouting the poetry of Walt Whitman? And how did Anthony get past Caroline's waaaaay overly protective guard dog of a mother downstairs? None of this makes sense. Something's up, for sure. The answer to those questions will stun you, and leave you in full understanding of why one theatre critic, Lloyd Evans, writing for London's Spectator to exclaim: "That's one of the best play I've ever seen!"

Tickets are available now for $25.00, with Senior tickets (65+) available for $20.00, and Student, Teacher, and Active Military tickets available for $15.00, with Student Rush tickets at curtain (pending available seats) for $5.00 at curtain. All Thursday performances are $15 per ticket.

The first Sunday, October 10 is also Pay What You Can Day. Those interested in securing their tickets can purchase online at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001. The play will also be available for viewing as a livestreamed event.