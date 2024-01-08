Burning Coal Theatre Company to Present HYMN by Lolita Chakrabarti

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present Lolita Chakrabarti's HYMN, directed by marcus d. harvey (correct capitalizations). HYMN will run January 25 – February 11, 2024, at the Murphey School, located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+) or $20 (students, teachers, active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. Sunday, January 28th at 2 pm is ‘Pay What You Can' day. Tickets and additional information can be found at Click Here or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.

About HYMN

HYMN is a two-person 80-minute play that tackles what it means to be a good son, brother, husband, and father. Half-brothers Gilbert and Benny meet for the first time at their father's funeral. They embark on a journey of creating a long overdue bond through their entrepreneurial desires and a shared love of music. As they grow closer, they learn to support one another, highlighting the important value of male friendship.

About Lolita Chakrabarti

Lolita Chakrabarti is an award-winning playwright and actress who has been on the stage and on screen for over thirty years. Her writing credits include both original works and stage adaptations of novels. She has adapted Italo Calvino's INVISIBLE CITIES, Yann Martel's LIFE OF PI and, most recently, Maggie O'Farrell's HAMNET. Her original works are RED VELVET and the more recent HYMN. Accolades for her writing include five Olivier Awards (including Best New Play), four UK Theatre Awards (including Best New Play), a WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play, CAMEO Award for Book to Stage, Charles Wintour Evening Standard Award 2012 for Most Promising Playwright, Critics Circle Award 2012 for Most Promising Playwright, and an AWA Award 2013 for Arts and Culture.

About marcus d. harvey

marcus d. harvey is an actor, writer, director, and educator. He has performed for companies such as Lean Ensemble Theatre (Hilton Head, SC), Triad Stage (Greensboro, NC), The Old Vic (London), Playmaker's Rep (Chapel Hill, NC), Illinois Shakespeare Festival, WAM Theatre (Lenox, MA), and TADA! Theatre (New York). Recently, he has become an ensemble member of Lean Ensemble Theatre and has performed in their 2021 production of Yasmina Reza's ART as Serge. In 2020, he performed in the Lean Ensemble Theatre's production of THE CHRISTIANS by Lucas Hnath as Pastor Paul. As a director, he has recently worked on SURELY GOODNESS & MERCY by Chisa Hutchinson at Passage Theatre Company in Trenton, NJ, and LET ME DOWN EASY by Anna Deavere Smith at Bernards High School in Bernardsville, NJ. As a writer, he has written ARE WE NOT MEN?, BABA, I AM NOT OKAY, and A BRIGHT LIGHT. His other accomplishments include studying with composer/songwriter Brad Ross of Brad Ross Music and attending a private scene study class under Tony Nominee, Arian Moayed.

 

About the Cast

Returning to the Burning Coal stage are Juan Isler and Byron Jennings, who have performed together previously in Burning Coal's production of Yasmina Reza's ART. Audiences may also be familiar with Jennings from other productions, such as ARCADIA, STUFF HAPPENS and THE NORMAL HEART. Isler has also performed in EVITA, DARKSIDE and WRITTEN ON THE HEART.

 

About the Team

Juliana Frasca (THE CHERRY ORCHARD & OR,) will serve as the Production Stage Manager. Marie Laster will design scenery. Costumes will be overseen by Deb Royals and Jennifer Ijeoma and Barry Jaked will double as Technical Director and Master Electrician.  Lighting will be handled by Valentina Moya and Briana Farrar will be properties designer.  The sound design for HYMN will be done by Juan Isler.

* * * * *

 Burning Coal Theatre Company

is an intimate, professional theatre and an incorporated non-profit (501 (c)(3) organization in the heart of downtown Raleigh. Burning Coal's mission is to produce literate, visceral, affecting theatre that is experienced, not simply seen. It produces explosive reexaminations of overlooked classic and modern plays, as well as new plays whose themes and issues are of immediate concern to our audience, using the best local, national, and International Artists available. The company works toward a theatre of high-energy performances and minimalist production values. The emphasis is on literate works that are felt and experienced viscerally to create an active role for the audience, unlike more traditional linear plays, at which audiences are most often asked to observe without participating.




