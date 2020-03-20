Burning Coal Theatre Company Announces Full WAIT TIL YOU SEE THIS! 2020 Season
Burning Coal Theatre Company has announced its three play Wait Til You See This! 2020 Second Stage season of plays to be presented at the Murphey School in Raleigh, June 3 - 21, 2020.
ACCORD(ing) an immersive play created by SoundlingLine Arts and TÉA Creative (June 3, 12, 18 and 20 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, June 6 at 2 pm, Sunday, June 7 at 5 pm and Sunday June 14 at 2 pm);
DEAL WITH IT by Renee Nixon, directed by Renee Nixon, June 5, 11, 13 and 17 at 7:30 pm, June 7 and 20 at 2 pm and June 21st at 5 pm, presented in collaboration with SheCow Productions; and
PLAYDATE by Kallan Dana, directed by Ana Radulescu, June 4, 6, 10 and 19 at 7:30 pm, June 13 and 21 at 2 pm and June 14 at 5 pm in collaboration with producer Kailin Solomons.
The theatre is located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Tickets are available now at 919.834.4001 or at https://burningcoal.org/secondstage/. Tickets range from $10 - $15.