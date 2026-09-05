Burning Coal Theatre Company And Raleigh Little Theatre To Showcase Tom Stoppard Plays

NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This fall, two of Raleigh’s theatre companies, each celebrating a milestone year, bring to life a pair of witty, inquisitive, Tony Award-winning plays by the celebrated British playwright Tom Stoppard.

First, Stoppard’s historical comedy, Travesties (dir. Flora Bare), running at Burning Coal Theatre Company October 8th through 25th. Followin that run, starting on October 23rd and running through November 8th, see Raleigh Little Theatre’s production of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (dir. Jeri Lynn Schulke), the absurd tragicomedy that transformed Stoppard into an overnight success.

Burning Coal Theatre opens its 30th anniversary season with Tom Stoppard’s Travesties, which will run October 8th through 25th, 2026, at the Murphey School, located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Performances run on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+), or $20 (students, teachers, and active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. October 9th is ‘College Night’, with $5 tickets for any college student with a valid ID. October 11th is ‘Pay What You Can’ day.

Tickets and additional information can be found at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.

Raleigh Little Theatre continues its 90th anniversary year with Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead will run October 23rd through November 8th, 2026, at the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre, located at 301 Pogue Street, Raleigh, NC 27607. Performances run on Fridays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m., with one additional performance on Thursday, October 29th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $33, and tickets for seniors (62+), students (through college), and active military are $30. Tickets and additional information can be found at www.raleighlittletheatre.org or by calling the box office at (919) 821-3111.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Raleigh News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming