CLUE to Open as DPAC's Fall Play at Dallastown Area School District
Dallastown Area School District's community relations office announced details of the production.
International Thespian Society Troupe #7973 and the Dallastown Performing Arts Club will present Clue: High School Edition by Sandy Rustin at the Dallastown High School Auditorium, November 12-15.
Based on the cult classic film and popular board game, the madcap murder-mystery comedy brings the familiar suspects Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard together at Boddy Manor on a dark and stormy night.
Each guest arrives with an alias, the butler provides an assortment of potential murder weapons and, before long, their mysterious host is dead. The group must race to identify the killer before the body count continues to rise.
Adapted for high school performers and appropriate for audiences of all ages, Clue: High School Edition combines mystery, physical comedy and a series of twists as its characters attempt to uncover who committed the crime, where and with what weapon.
Performance Schedule
Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m.
Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m.
All performances will take place in the Dallastown High School Auditorium.
Reserved seating is $12 for adults, $9 for senior citizens and students, and $6 for children under 12. Online ticketing fees apply.
Purchase tickets for CLUE: High School Edition
About Dallastown Performing Arts Club
The Dallastown Performing Arts Club aims to provide students with a range of theatrical opportunities and career-focused extracurricular experiences while offering entertainment and engagement for the surrounding community.
Students can participate in areas including playwriting, performance and production while developing reading and speaking abilities, problem-solving skills, confidence and collaborative skills.
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