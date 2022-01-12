Beatles Vs. Stones Tribute Show To Take The Stage At The Duke Energy Center In March

The question about which band is better - Beatles or Rolling Stones - has been a spirited debate for half of a century. These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, throw down - a musical "shoot out" if you will - on March 30 at 7:30 p.m. at A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts courtesy of tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14 at 10am and can be purchased from the Duke Energy Center box office, ticketmaster.com, or by phone 1-800-982-2787.

No doubt the 60s are long gone - but in March, the mods and the rockers are it again.

Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown will pit Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance!

From Mick Jagger's (Sir Chris Legrande) infamous gyrations to Keith Richards' sweet Tele licks, Brian Jones Vox Teardrop, and the band's original wardrobe, Satisfaction brings all the authenticity of an old Stones show smack into 2016.

Show producers Tom Maher and Andy Nagle auditioned over 200 Beatles hopefuls at a casting call in 2008, many of whom played in their own Beatles tribute bands. "Most of them came in Beatles gear, Beatles wigs - they were all in character," Nagle said. "All the Pauls were running around trying to out-Paul each other, the Johns were brooding, the Ringos were off by themselves. It was a room full of guys that all loved Beatles music, it was surreal."

For their part, the members of touring Beatles tribute band Abbey Road bring the mop top haircuts, harmonies, and boyish charm of everybody's favorite Liverpudlians to the stage. They also play modern reissues of the exact same instruments and amps used by the Fab Four.

Axel Clarke ("Ringo Starr"), a high school and college teacher by day, prepares for his time behind the drumkit by studying old video footage, listening to band interviews, and mimicking Starr's very specific performance style.

"Ringo's style and physical approach to the drumset were unique," said Clarke. "He sat very high with his drums low, used big sweeping arm movements, punched at his cymbals more than striking them, bounced his torso in time and kicked his head to the side on big accents - and smiled like a goon at all times. That's Ringo 101 for you!"

Clarke and his bandmates also spend time mining the original Beatles recordings for specific nuances, and unintentional flubs that ended up on the final cut.

"There are subtle mistakes all over the Beatles' recordings. In "All My Lovin," Ringo forgets the form of the song and goes into the chorus beat by mistake. He plays that beat for one bar, realizes his error, and switches back to the verse beat. Most people might not notice things like that, but it adds a level of authenticity and would feel weird if it wasn't there."

Kicking off the show in signature A Hard Day's Night-era black suits, the band runs through several costume changes, including mustaches and wigs (a la Sgt. Pepper's) and full-on Abbey Road attire, before the night is up.

Onstage, the bands alternate mini sets and trade improvised barbs and banter between songs to act out the famous rivalry.

Since 2011, the "Beatles" and the "Rolling Stones" have traded improvised barbs and banter to sold out audiences all across the United States, including a four month residency at the Harrah's Reno Showroom.

Whether you're a mod or a rocker, a John or a Paul supporter - Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown is your ticket back in time to "Yesterday"!

Career Highlights

2005: The production became the first ever Rolling Stones show to debut on the Las Vegas strip as part of Legends In Concert Show. They received outstanding reviews as well as feature cover stories in the Las Vegas Sun and ShowBiz magazine.

2007: The group was a featured artist on national television news in the CBS News/New York special on the rising popularity of the tribute industry.

2008: The show was chosen by Paramount Pictures and the IMAX Corporation to perform promotional concerts for the Rolling Stones concert film "Shine a Light" by Martin Scorsese throughout the USA.

2010: The group received their highest accolades ever as they were approved by the Rolling Stones to perform long term engagements with the Walt Disney Corporation. They also embarked on their first ever tour of Russia with sold out shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

2011: The group launched a new project entitled "A Symphony for the Devil" featuring the group performing with symphony orchestras around the world.

2012/2013: The group's World Tour was in honor of the Rolling Stones' 50th Anniversary.

2014: The group debuted their latest project titled "Gimme Abbey". This production is a broadway style multi-media enhanced show featuring The Beatles and The Rolling Stones together in concert in the year 1969. Las Vegas Sun: "Shined just like the real Stones on the strip"

CBS News New York: "A must see...go get Satisfaction" New York Examiner: "The best show of its kind...ever!" "Washington Post: "A spot on portrayal to the Rolling Stones"

About Abbey Road

The Abbey Road band members portray the Beatles in an award-winning, nationally touring musical biography of the "Fab Four" called In My Life - A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles. The musical gives the audience a glimpse inside the world of the Beatles from the band's point of view, as well as hear some of the greatest songs ever written.

The producers wrote the script to give the audience a chance to "be there" at pivotal moments in the extraordinary career of the Beatles: Liverpool's legendary Cavern Club, The Ed Sullivan Show, Shea Stadium, and the final live performance on the rooftop of the Apple Corp offices.

In My Life is more than just a Beatles tribute concert. The play begins at the Cavern Club with the first meeting of Epstein and the soon to be "Fab Four." Eventually, Epstein convinces the boys that matching suits and synchronized bows at the end of a performance will be better for their image than jeans and black leather jackets. This encounter results in February 1964, when America watched the Beatles for the first time on The Ed Sullivan Show, playing "I Want to Hold

Your Hand." Progressing through their various musical stages, the audience re-experiences the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, the creation of the haunting "Yesterday" and the raucous rock and roll of "Revolution."

The Los Angeles Times said "the show delivers," and the Orange County Register hailed "if you see only see one tribute show, see this one...smart and loads of fun." The Long Beach Press Telegram called Abbey Road a "highly faithful tribute" and the Idaho Statesman said "if you like the Beatles, this is the ticket for you." The band headlines Knott's Berry Farm, Beatles Festival, Harrah's Tahoe, Harrah's Reno, Harrah's Rincon and Pala Casino.

About Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show

Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show is the international touring tribute show to the World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band. This Billboard & Pollstar highly rated show are entering their 15th year in production with over 2,500 performances listed to their credit. Their client list include the nation's top casinos, performing arts centers, music halls and corporate clients. Performing up to 150 shows a year, this highly acclaimed production showcases the most authentic cast & costuming of its kind. The likes of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and cast bring a colorful performance to over 50 years of classic hits. They have been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, Showbiz Magazine, Las Vegas Today, CBS Sunday Morning news and hundreds of national newspapers, magazines, television & radio as the world's greatest show honoring the Rolling Stones and their legacy. The cast now has three successful projects including "A Symphony For The Devil", "Gimme Abbey" and "Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Shootout".