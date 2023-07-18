Audra McDonald Will Perform in Concert at The Brevard Music Center This Month

Performances are on July 25 and 26.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Audra McDonald Will Perform in Concert at The Brevard Music Center This Month

On July 25 and 26, Emmy, GRAMMY, and record-breaking six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald makes her first appearance at the Brevard Music Center for a double-header with two legendary performances.

Ms. McDonald brings her luminous voice and dramatic incisiveness to two programs of beloved Broadway classics, as she presents popular standards and lesser-known treasures in both the intimate setting of Parker Concert Hall, and with full orchestra on the big stage at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium.

Ms. McDonald's appearance is made possible by Legendary Artist Series Sponsors – Drs. Joanne and Tom Parker and The Robinson-Hill Humanitarian Fund.

Both performances will be directed by conductor and pianist, Andy Einhorn. On July 26, Ms. McDonald and Mr. Einhorn will be joined by the musicians of the Brevard Music Center Orchestra, as well as Jeremy Jordan (piano), Gene Lewin (drums), and Mark Vanderpoel (bass).

Ms. McDonald's July 25th concert at Parker Concert Hall is currently sold-out. Tickets to the July 26th concert at 7:30 PM at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium are still available and can be reserved online at Click Here or by calling the BMC Box Office at 828-862-2105. 
 




