Applications Now Open For PSL Comedy's First Annual Sketch-Mess, A Virtual Comedy Project

Pineapple-Shaped Lamps (PSL) welcomes everyone to go behind-the-stream and create a virtual comedy sketch this March in Sketch-Mess. Think of it like a 24 Hour Play Festival, but... way more chill and way more messy.

Actors, writers, directors, and streamers/virtual theatre techs will create and produce a virtual comedy sketch in 1 month!

"We created Sketch-Mess to garner more interest in sketch comedy while encouraging collaborators who haven't worked with us before in this capacity. We want to engage with artists from all backgrounds and outside the state as well. This is a good opportunity for people to test their comedy wit in a chill environment, even if they have no experience." Wesley Brown, Artistic Director of PSL.

Sketch-Mess performances will air Saturday, March 27th at 8pm EST. Audience members will be able to vote for the Audience Choice and Superlatives will also be given for each performance. Due to the challenges of managing multiple streamers for 1 show, all streamers will record their team's performance and the showcase will air those pre-recorded performances.

"Virtual theatre festivals are an accessible and inclusive way to collaborate with artists worldwide. Sketch-Mess celebrates the imperfection and mess inherently present in comedy, theatre, and all art in a supportive environment that welcomes artists regardless of their existing sketch comedy experience and pairs them with a team and a PSL mentor to help develop their comedy skills throughout this program." Mikki Marvel, Virtual Production Manager of PSL.

Submissions open February 1 and close February 15 for actors, writers, directors, and streamers/virtual theatre techs. Accepted artists will create and produce a 5-10 minute virtual sketch in 1 month! Artists can apply as an individual, with some friends, or with an entire team.

Submitting to Sketch-Mess is free. We hope accepted artists will consider making a $10 contribution to PSL to help in putting this together.