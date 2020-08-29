Actors Training Ground's Fall Session Open For Registration
The classes will be held online from September 13th - December 9th.
2020 Actors Training Ground has announced its Fall Classes.
The classes will be held online from
September 13th - December 9th at
www.ActorsTrainingGround.com.
There will be adult-only classes for 18+ as well as teen classes for ages 13-15.
Acting Bundles are $300 and Individual Classes are $125.
Bundles
Sept. 19th - November 13th
Saturdays - Acting 1 Bundle (Acting 1, Audition Technique, and Voice for the Actor)
1 - 5:30
Sept. 13th - November 7th
Sundays - Acting 2 Bundle (Acting 2, Character Development, and Speech and Dialects)
1 - 5:30
Individual Classes
Mondays: September 28th - November 16th
Acting 1: Building the Basics, 6 - 7:30
Audition Technique, 7:30 - 9
Tuesdays: September 29th - November 17th
Acting 2: Relationship and Status, 6 - 7:30
Character Development (David Henderson), 7:30 - 9
Thursdays*: October 1st - November 19th
Acting 1 for Teens, 6 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesdays*: October 4th - December 9th
Acting 3: Justification and Action, 6 - 7:30 pm
Shakespeare (Sam Corey), 7:30 - 9
All classes will be held online using ZOOM
*No classes the week of Thanksgiving