Actors Training Ground's Fall Session Open For Registration

2020 Actors Training Ground has announced its Fall Classes.

There will be adult-only classes for 18+ as well as teen classes for ages 13-15.

Acting Bundles are $300 and Individual Classes are $125.

Bundles

Sept. 19th - November 13th

Saturdays - Acting 1 Bundle (Acting 1, Audition Technique, and Voice for the Actor)

1 - 5:30

Sept. 13th - November 7th

Sundays - Acting 2 Bundle (Acting 2, Character Development, and Speech and Dialects)

1 - 5:30

Individual Classes

Mondays: September 28th - November 16th

Acting 1: Building the Basics, 6 - 7:30

Audition Technique, 7:30 - 9

Tuesdays: September 29th - November 17th

Acting 2: Relationship and Status, 6 - 7:30

Character Development (David Henderson), 7:30 - 9

Thursdays*: October 1st - November 19th

Acting 1 for Teens, 6 pm - 7:30 pm

Wednesdays*: October 4th - December 9th

Acting 3: Justification and Action, 6 - 7:30 pm

Shakespeare (Sam Corey), 7:30 - 9

All classes will be held online using ZOOM

*No classes the week of Thanksgiving

