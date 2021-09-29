A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL Premieres at DPAC in December

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the critically-acclaimed films La La Land and The Greatest Showman, A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage at DPAC December 28, 2021, through January 2, 2022, as part of Truist Broadway's new season.

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL will also present a matinee on Thursday, December 30th at 1:00 PM.

Tickets start at $35 (+ taxes & ticket fees) and are on sale Thursday, September 30:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com

Groups of 10 or more by e-mailing groups@dpacnc.com

DPAC is proud to offer Durham residents exclusive access to $15 - $20 + taxes tickets for select reserved seats to A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL. These tickets must be purchased in person at the Blue Cross NC - Ticket Center at DPAC, and Durham residents should ask for DPAC for All tickets to access this special offer. These tickets are available until one month before each event, while supplies last.

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle ("You'll shoot your eye out kid!"). An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Chock-full of delightful songs and splashy production numbers, A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL has proudly taken its place as a perennial holiday classic for the whole family.

Hailed by The Associated Press as "a joyous Christmas miracle," The New York Times writes "I was dazzled. You'd have to have a Grinch-sized heart not to feel a smile spreading across your face." A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL premiered on Broadway in 2012 and was a critical and commercial success. The musical was nominated for three TONY Awards including Best New Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL features a festive and nostalgic holiday themed score by composer/lyricist team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (TONY Award for Dear Evan Hansen, OSCAR for La La Land, GOLDEN GLOBE for The Greatest Showman), with a book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 holiday film favorite. The 2021 Big League tour, originally directed by Matt Lenz, features direction by Michael Rader, with casting by Alison Franck. TONY Award winner Warren Carlyle's Broadway choreography will be reset for the tour by Jason Sparks. A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL features scenic design by Mike Carnahan, with costume design by Lisa Zinni and lighting design by Charlie Morrison. The hounds will play themselves.

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL is produced by Big League Productions, Inc. Led by President and Executive Producer Daniel Sher, Big League is celebrating its 29th season of producing, general managing and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.bigleague.org.