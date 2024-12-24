VIVA VERDI Festival Returns to the State Opera

The performances include Nabucco, Macbeth, Rigoletto, La traviata, Aida and Otello.
In January and February 2025, the State Opera will commemorate the great work of Giuseppe Verdi with the operas Nabucco, Macbeth, Rigoletto, La traviata, Aida and Otello.
In addition to the soloists, the title roles will be performed by the winner of the Renata Tebaldi Competition and the winner of the Operalia Competition Christina Nilsson and soprano Zuzana Marková.
Nabucco 16., 30. 1. & 15. 2. 2025
La traviata 17., 23., 29. 1. & 13. 2. 2025
Macbeth 18., 31. 1. & 14. 2. 2025
Aida 19. & 28. 1., 22. & 25. 2. 2025
Rigoletto 24. 1., 1. & 9. 2. 2025
Otello 2., 7. & 16. 2. 2025
Learn more and find out how to get tickets at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/news/viva-verdi-festival-celebrating-verdi-s-work-returns-to-the-state-opera
