VIVA VERDI Festival Returns to the State Opera

In January and February 2025, the State Opera will commemorate the great work of Giuseppe Verdi with the operas Nabucco, Macbeth, Rigoletto, La traviata, Aida and Otello.

In addition to the soloists, the title roles will be performed by the winner of the Renata Tebaldi Competition and the winner of the Operalia Competition Christina Nilsson and soprano Zuzana Marková.

Performances:

Nabucco 16., 30. 1. & 15. 2. 2025

La traviata 17., 23., 29. 1. & 13. 2. 2025

Macbeth 18., 31. 1. & 14. 2. 2025

Aida 19. & 28. 1., 22. & 25. 2. 2025

Rigoletto 24. 1., 1. & 9. 2. 2025

Otello 2., 7. & 16. 2. 2025

Learn more and find out how to get tickets at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/news/viva-verdi-festival-celebrating-verdi-s-work-returns-to-the-state-opera

