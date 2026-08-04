THE DEVIL AND KATE Will Come to Prague in September
Performances will run 3 September 2026 - 21 March 2027.
The Devil and Kate by Antonín Dvořák will come to The National Theatre in Prague. The production blends folk humor, fantasy, and musical brilliance in Adolf Born’s distinctive visual style. Performances will run 3 September 2026 - 21 March 2027.
The theme of this charming fairy-tale opera is taken over from Božena Němcová's folk tale of the same name about the brazen and fearless Kate, the wily shepherd Jirka and the duped devil Marbuel.
Antonín Dvořák’s two most successful operas, The Devil and Kate, and Rusalka, are based on fairy-tale motifs. Blending folk and humorous with lyrical and fantasy elements is one of the typical (and still very popular) traits of Czech drama. Dvořák created a masterly patchwork of contrasting scenes – folksy, breezy, fiendishly fervent and courtly noble.
Owing to the inspired invention with musical motifs and orchestra instrumentation, The Devil and Kate is a thoroughly original work from beginning to end, one that surpasses Dvořák’s previous operas in many respects.
Adolf Born's sets and costumes bear the hallmark of this original and popular artist.
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