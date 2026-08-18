SWEENEY TODD Will Come to The State Opera in Prague

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The State Opera in Prague will present a new production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," beginning Sept. 24, 2026. The Czech-language production will have its first premiere on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m., followed by a second premiere on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. Both performances are scheduled at the State Opera.

The production is directed by Martin Čičvák and conducted by Anna Pozidis. It will be performed in Hana Nováková’s Czech translation with Czech and English surtitles. The production is based on Christopher Bond’s original work, with Jonathan Tunick’s orchestrations and choreography by Silvia Beláková. Hans Hoffer is the set designer, Georges Vafias designed the costumes, and Jan Dörner is responsible for lighting.

Adam Plachetka will star in the title role of Sweeney Todd. The cast also includes Aleš Jeniš and Jiří Hájek as Sweeney Todd; Barbora Perná, Tamara Morozová and Lucie Hájková as Mrs. Lovett; Daniel Kfelíř and Michal Bragagnolo as Anthony Hope; Eva Hartová and Zuzana Koś Kopřivová as Johanna Barker; and Ivo Hrachovec, Miloš Horák and František Zahradníček as Judge Turpin. Jaroslav Březina and Peter Malý play Beadle Bamford, while Michael Skalický and Vít Šantora appear as Tobias Ragg. Vanda Šípová and Sylva Čmugrová are cast as the Beggar Woman. Martin Šrejma and Daniel Matoušek play Adolfo Pirelli, and Petr Jeřábek and Marek Frňka play Jonas Fogg.

The musical follows Benjamin Barker, a barber who returns to Victorian London under the name Sweeney Todd after being falsely convicted and separated from his family. Seeking revenge, Todd begins killing customers in his barber shop with the assistance of Mrs. Lovett, who uses the bodies in the meat pies she sells. The production features the State Opera Chorus, The National Theatre Opera Ballet and the State Opera Orchestra.

Following the September premieres, performances are scheduled for Oct. 2, 3, 10, 11, 13, 14, 22 and 25. Performances are offered at varying times, including 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and several performances include English surtitles. Additional performances are scheduled in June 2027. Tickets are currently available for the September and October performances.

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