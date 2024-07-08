DON GIOVANNI Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don Giovanni is coming to the National Theatre in Prague as part of Prague Summer Nights. Performances are on July 12 and 14.

The opera Don Giovanni, the Estates Theatre and the long-standing Mozart tradition are among the greatest glories of Prague’s rich musical history.



The Estates Theatre is globally unique as the one and only preserved and still functional venue where a world premiere of a Mozart opera took place with the composer himself conducting. The world premiere of Don Giovanni on 29 October 1787 was a tremendous success and from Prague the new opera set out on its journey to global acclaim and admiration.

The performances were made possible through the support of the Opera of the National Theatre who provided sets and costumes.

Produced by Classical Movements

