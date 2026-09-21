Tiago Torres da Silva’s IMITACAO DOS PASSAROS Will Come to Teatro Variedades

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Tiago Torres da Silva’s play “Imitação dos Pássaros” will run at Teatro Variedades in Lisbon, Portugal, from Sept. 30 through Oct. 25, 2026. The production is written and directed by Torres da Silva and features Lídia Franco, Baltasar Marçal and Tiago Fernandes.

The play follows Filipe, a young man whose passion for theater and identification with Nina, the central character in Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull,” intensify conflicts within his family. The story explores generational conflict, family secrets, loneliness and the relationships between parents and children.

The production’s creative team includes Hugo F. Matos, who designed the scenery and costumes, and Aurélio Vasques, who is responsible for video and lighting design. Maria Helena Melim serves as dramaturg, while Marçal is the assistant director. Roman Namazov is the Russian-language instructor, José Quintela is the photographer and Lídia Muñoz serves as prompter. The production is approximately 80 minutes long and is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older.

Performances are scheduled at Teatro Variedades in Parque Mayer, Lisbon, beginning Sept. 30. Audiodescribed performances will be offered Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. and Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are priced at €17 for the platea section, €14 for frisas and standard balcony seating, €12.60 for balcony seats with reduced visibility and €12 for boxes. Discounts of 20% are available for people with specific accessibility needs, patrons older than 65, patrons younger than 25 and groups of at least 10 people.

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