The Portuguese Chamber Orchestra Will Perform FORWARD IS NOT THE ONLY WAY in Lisbon

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The Portuguese Chamber Orchestra will present “Forward Is Not the Only Way” Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. at São Luiz Teatro Municipal in Lisbon. The performance is part of the theater’s 2026-27 season and combines music, theater and dance in a production directed artistically by Pedro Carneiro and Teresa Simas. Simas also directs and choreographs the production.

Based on a poem by South Korean poet and playwright Kim Chi-ha, “Forward Is Not the Only Way” brings together music by J.S. Bach, György Kurtág, Tōru Takemitsu, Toshio Hosokawa and Olivier Messiaen. The production features Portuguese actor João Grosso alongside an intergenerational group of dancers and performers, with the staging incorporating movement, music, memory and choreography.

The cast includes Grosso, along with dancers Rui Alexandre, Ana Sendas, Leonardo Santini, Rita Correia, Rafaela Nunes, Deolinda Mascarenhas, Elisabeth Bosquet, Antônio Carvalho Jr., Junis Becherer, Helbert Pimenta, Gustavo Núñez and Inês Amaral. The musical ensemble includes Carneiro on percussion and Ricardo Santos on bassoon, with additional musicians from the Orquestra de Câmara Portuguesa.

The performance will run approximately 90 minutes without an intermission and is recommended for audiences ages 6 and older. Tickets are priced from €6 to €15, depending on seating, with first-platea tickets costing €15 and second-platea tickets €12. Discounts are available for audiences including people under 25 and over 65, São Luiz Card holders, unemployed people, people with special needs and performing arts professionals.

“Forward Is Not the Only Way” is scheduled for one performance on Oct. 5 at São Luiz Teatro Municipal, located at Rua António Maria Cardoso in Lisbon. The production is presented by the Orquestra de Câmara Portuguesa as part of the theater's 2026-27 season.

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