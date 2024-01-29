Whimsical New Production MOMIX: ALICE Comes To The Granada Theatre In February

The American Theatre Guild will present the dazzling and whimsical new production, MOMIX: ALICE. This production is part of the 23–24 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES and will take The Granada Theatre stage February 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to MOMIX: ALICE can be purchased at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org or by calling 805-899-2222. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. With nothing more than light, shadow, props, and the human body, MOMIX has astonished audiences on five continents for more than 40 years.

Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton's newest creation, ALICE, inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic Alice in Wonderland. As Alice's body grows and shrinks and grows again, Pendleton's dancers extend themselves by means of props, ropes, and other dancers.

“I don't intend to retell the whole Alice story” Pendleton says, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention. I'm curious to see what will emerge, and I'm getting curiouser and curiouser the more I learn about Lewis Carroll, who like me was a devoted photographer.”

Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure, as Alice encounters time-honored characters including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts, and a variety of other surprises. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, ALICE reveals that nothing in MOMIX's world is as it seems!

Please note: BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org and The Granada Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 23–24 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES is welcomed by The Granada Theatre and the Best Western Plus.

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/education/.

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in 13 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Kansas City, MO; Long Beach, CA; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.