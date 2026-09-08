WAITRESS to Open Broadway in Peoria Series' 2026-27 Season

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Full casting has been announced for the 10th Anniversary tour of the hilarious hit Broadway musical Waitress. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Waitress will open the 26–27 Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater Oct. 6–7, 2026.Leading the cast is Samantha Lane Scruggs as Jenna Hunterson, Hannah-Kathryn Wall as Becky, Becky Alex as Dawn, Connor Lewis as Dr. Pomatter, Jason Whitton as Cal, Patrick Cogan as Joe, Davey Fried as Ogie, and Anthony Cataldo as Earl.

Rounding out the cast is Kyle Channell, Tamara Daly, Hannah Ellowitz, Makaira Fisk, Amanda Handegan, Evan Kupersmith, Mikey Marmann, Angelina Nazario, Sabin Shrestha, Ana Viveros, and J'Khalil.

'We are so lucky to be celebrating 10 years of Waitress! This show will always be one of the great loves of my life and I have my own personal journey with it as a member of the creative team, but I have been so moved by seeing the show's incredible impact on audiences all over the world,' said Sara Bareilles. 'The story at the heart of this show is about courage, friendship, and taking a leap of faith in oneself, and I see how much those themes resonate with people everywhere. I'm thrilled to be a part of the team bringing this very special show full of heart and soul back to audiences all over North America. Sugar Butter Anniversary!'

Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as 'The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie' and 'Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.' When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of 'Love Song' and 'Brave'), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The Waitress Tour features Direction and Choreography re-created by Abbey O'Brien, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Brian Walters, Sound Design; Bernie Ardia, Hair Design; Nadia DiGiallonardo, Music Supervision. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Casting by ARC Casting.

Tickets to Waitress are available for purchase at BroadwayInPeoria.com and PeoriaCivicCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

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