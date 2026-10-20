VILIFIED to Return for Trans Voices Cabaret PDX
Director Montana Douglas leads the all-trans cast in a cabaret celebrating anti-heroes and ostracized figures at Curious Comedy Theater.
The Portland chapter of the Trans Voices Cabaret will host its fifth annual show, VILIFIED, on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Curious Comedy Theater.
Rehearsals are underway at the Q Center and tickets are already available for purchase. Montana Douglas, who had his TVC debut last year, is this year's director. They are a Portland State University alumnus, local drag performer and musical actor.
“(Last year) is to this day one of my favorite theater experiences that I've had,” Douglas said. “I think having spaces where trans people can make art together in the ways that we want to do it and are not held to the same standards that cis people are is really really important.”
VILIFIED pays tribute to villains, anti-heroes,and anyone ostracized by society. In an era where trans and gender non-conforming people are publicly villainized, TVC decided to reclaim the label and embrace the parts of transness that scare people.
For Douglas, the theme is an empowering way to comment on historical depictions of trans people. It also is a way to reflect on the humanity of these complicated figures.
“From childhood, we are taught to associate queerness with evil, which is obviously bad.” Douglas said. “But I know a lot of queer and trans people have found love and have found some strange kind of representation in those characters.”
Music direction is headed by newcomer Emily Stormer, who is putting a fresh spin on the cabaret by utilizing live accompaniment.
Damian Luis returns to choreograph after doing so for last year's cabaret “It's A Riot!” This year's cast features performances by Bryn Bollimpalli, Naama Friedman, Noah Grabeel, Elias Guerrero-Reach, Dallas Haley, Mack Mae, Theo McGrath, Jasper Prodromou, Shane Ruyle and Zada Smutz.
“There are so many trans talented trans performers in Portland who are not getting the recognition that they deserve,” Douglas said. “I'm lucky enough to have 10 of them in this cast, and there are so many more beyond just those 10.”
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