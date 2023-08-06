Torch Song Entertainment to Present SINISTER SONGS & TERRIFYING TALES This October

The performance is recommended for ages 12 and up.
POPULAR
Join Morticia and Gomez Addams and the rest of the "family" as they present an elegant evening of macabre tales of suspense and horror, coupled with haunting tunes. The devious duo will both terrify and seduce you with songs and stories as you enjoy specialty cocktails, appetizers, charcuterie, and desserts in an interactive cabaret style setting. From classic creepy to kooky spooky and tongue-in-cheek, The Addams' pair together tales and tunes that will usher in surprises around every dark corner. Ghoulies and ghosties lurk about, pantomiming stories by classic horror writers like Edgar Allen Poe and Washington Irving, as well as local Portland area writers, as Morticia and Gomez lend their melodious voices to these dark narratives. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Costumes or gothic attire is encouraged.
With Morticia and Gomez
Friday October 13th at 7pm
Saturday October 14th at 7pm
Sunday October 15th at 6pm
Samaritan Odd Fellows Lodge
10282 SE Main St, Milwaukie, OR 97222
TICKETS are $35 per person or $60 per couple (a $10 discount!)
includes appetizers, desserts, and nonalcoholic beverages
Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase separately
Reservations are required. No walk-ins.
Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable
Do not attend if you are sick or have had any contact with a person testing positive for Covid.
Tickets can be found at Click Here.
Ask about our special Odd Fellows Lodge Member Discounts - torchsongentertainment@gmail.com
Timeline for the evening's festivities...
(times are approximate and subject to change)
6:30 pm doors open/ cocktail hour
6:45 pm spooky pre-show entertainment TBA
7:00 pm Show begins
5:30 pm doors open/ cocktail hour
5:45 pm spooky pre-show entertainment TBA
6:00 pm Show begins
Get a preview of the event below!
Videos
|The Marvelous Wonderettes
Lakewood Theatre Company (7/14-8/20)
|Old Love New Love
Clackamas Repertory Theatre (9/08-10/01)
|Fauré Piano Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (10/09-10/10)
|Dalí Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (11/07-11/07)
|Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano & Christopher Cano, piano
Lincoln Performance Hall (2/05-2/05)
|Harlem Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (2/18-2/18)
|Kronos Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (4/09-4/09)
|Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
Broadway Rose Theatre Comapny (8/03-8/20)
|Time for Three
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (3/12-3/12)
|Takács Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (11/13-11/14)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You