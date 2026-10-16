Tickets to A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour to go on Sale at Peoria Civic Center
This show will take the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center stage Feb. 3–4, 2027.
Single tickets will go on sale, Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m., for the hit Broadway musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL as part of the 26-27 Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series. This show will take the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center stage Feb. 3–4, 2027 (two performances).
Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon.
With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).
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