Third Angle New Music Presents BACK IN THE GROOVE

On November 5 & 6 at 7:30 pm, Third Angle leads you past the pool tables and down the back stairs for an underground set of music that grooves. Join Third Angle at Jack London Revue for Back in the Groove, a concert in one of Portland's favorite jazz clubs as 3A blurs musical boundaries and gets your feet tapping.

"Phillip Glass, whose work is included on this program, is quoted as saying, 'I practically followed John Coltrane around, whenever he played in a club in New York...'' Says Sarah Tiedemann, Third Angle Artistic Director."I like to imagine what might have transpired if Coltrane had followed Phillip Glass around in return. Maybe the end result would have been a concert just like this one."

The concert is the second of three programs in Third Angle's 2019-20 Concert Series and will also feature the works of Steve Reich, Jacob TV, Shelley Washington, Lee Hyla, and Eve Beglarian and more.

"This will be an evening where we're smashing genres and celebrating the rhythmic pulse that gets us all, pardon the pun... jazzed. I hope everyone can join us for this raucous rebellion that will be anything but ordinary."

Tickets are available now at thirdangle.org.





