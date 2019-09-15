Theatre Vertigo Presents COMPLEX
Receiving its world premiere at Theatre Vertigo, this script was workshopped and performed locally at the 2013 JAW: A Playwright's Festival at Portland Center Stage. Playwright Dominic Finocchiaro is teaming up with director Connery MacRae also later this season at CoHo Productions with The Found Dog Ribbon Dance.
Something strange is going on in the apartment complex. When residents start turning up dead in ever more gruesome ways, it's left to busybody tenant Todd to sort out the mess and stop the bleeding.
A dark comedy about modern living and other forms of mass murder.
**Contains strong language, blood, guts and adult content (learn more by calling 503 482 8655)
DATES
Thursday, September 26th- Saturday, October 26th
Thursdays-Sundays at 7:30pm
No performance 9/29
**Industry Night Monday October 7th, 7:30pm
TICKETS
General Admission $25
Seniors (65+): $20
Students (with valid ID): $10
$5 Arts for All Tickets Available at the Door Only
VENUE RESERVATIONS/CONTACT
Shoebox Theatre
www.theatrevertigo.org503) 482-8655
Portland, OR 97214 tickets@theatrevertigo.org
CAST:
Jeffery: Nate Crosby^
Todd: Blake Stone
Zooey: Alanna Archibald
Dieter: Clifton Holznagel
Trish: Clara-Liis Hillier*
Tina: Kaia Hillier*
Gabe: Ajai Tripathi
Francine: Eve Johnstone
DESIGN:
Director: Connery MacRae
Stage Manager: Molly Shevaun Reed
Sound Designer -Cameron McFee
Scenic Design- Connery MacRae and Cameron McFee
Lighting Desinger- Trent Eccles
Video Designer- Alan Cline
Technical Director- Molly Gardner
Production Manager- Heath Hyun*
* denotes Theatre Vertigo company member
^ denotes Theatre Vertigo Associate Artist