Theatre Vertigo Presents COMPLEX

Receiving its world premiere at Theatre Vertigo, this script was workshopped and performed locally at the 2013 JAW: A Playwright's Festival at Portland Center Stage. Playwright Dominic Finocchiaro is teaming up with director Connery MacRae also later this season at CoHo Productions with The Found Dog Ribbon Dance.



Something strange is going on in the apartment complex. When residents start turning up dead in ever more gruesome ways, it's left to busybody tenant Todd to sort out the mess and stop the bleeding.

A dark comedy about modern living and other forms of mass murder.

**Contains strong language, blood, guts and adult content (learn more by calling 503 482 8655)

DATES

Thursday, September 26th- Saturday, October 26th

Thursdays-Sundays at 7:30pm

No performance 9/29

**Industry Night Monday October 7th, 7:30pm

TICKETS

General Admission $25

Seniors (65+): $20

Students (with valid ID): $10

$5 Arts for All Tickets Available at the Door Only

VENUE RESERVATIONS/CONTACT

Shoebox Theatre

www.theatrevertigo.org503) 482-8655

Portland, OR 97214 tickets@theatrevertigo.org

CAST:

Jeffery: Nate Crosby^

Todd: Blake Stone

Zooey: Alanna Archibald

Dieter: Clifton Holznagel

Trish: Clara-Liis Hillier*

Tina: Kaia Hillier*

Gabe: Ajai Tripathi

Francine: Eve Johnstone



DESIGN:

Director: Connery MacRae

Stage Manager: Molly Shevaun Reed

Sound Designer -Cameron McFee

Scenic Design- Connery MacRae and Cameron McFee

Lighting Desinger- Trent Eccles

Video Designer- Alan Cline

Technical Director- Molly Gardner

Production Manager- Heath Hyun*

* denotes Theatre Vertigo company member

^ denotes Theatre Vertigo Associate Artist





