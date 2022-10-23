Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Diaspora to Present FAMILY TIES THAT BIND Fundraiser in November

The event will feature performances by Joe Kye, Frances Lu Pai Ippolito, Larry Toda, Alex Haslett, Lilly Do, Cassandra Pangelinan,  Ari Chadwick-Saund, and more.

Oct. 23, 2022  

Theatre Diaspora to Present FAMILY TIES THAT BIND Fundraiser in November Theatre Diaspora, Oregon's only professional Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) theatre company, have announced "Family Ties That Bind," a staged performance comprising local AAPI artists on their stories revolving around the term "family". The event will also serve as an annual fundraiser on November 6 at Curious Comedy Theater (5225 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland, OR 97211), starting at 6:30pm. Ticket reservations are $5 per person, including both an online and in-person raffle for a variety of items such as performing arts and cultural events.

"Our performance of 'Family Ties That Bind' will allow local artists to share their narratives about family connections for a live theatre experience. We also hope to raise at least $2500 during this event to help produce live staged readings on AAPI experiences in the coming year, particularly with the racial, societal, and political turbulence seen in recent years," said Samson Syharath, Managing Artistic Director

About Theatre Diaspora

Theatre Diaspora is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, and Oregon's only professional Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) theatre company, committed to portraying authentic AAPI cultural, historical, and social perspectives to reach broad audiences. By strongly advocating through compelling performances and post-show discussions, Theatre Diaspora bridges communities to foster inclusion, social-awareness, and open conversations on race and cultural diversity - celebrating the AAPI experience. To learn more, visit the website: www.theatrediaspora.org.



