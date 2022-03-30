Tinderella the Modern Musical to be presented by Stumptown Stages, Produced by Marin Summer Theater, featuring a book by Rose Oser, lyrics by Weston Scott, music by Christian B. Schmidt, direction by Patrick Nims, choreography by Anna Hooper and musical direction by Adam Young.

Cinderella meets Tinder in this modern musical about finding the one... and the one after that. Our princess, Meg, is about to give up on true love when her fairy-god-roommate, Dylan, reveals the magic of Tinder. Suddenly prince charming is only a swipe away, but Meg still has to get to the party, catch the MAX before midnight, and reconcile her fairytale dreams with reality- all without losing her slippers.

To be presented at Stumptown Stages, Portland'5 Brunish Theatre at Antoinette Hatfield Hall at 1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205 (between SW Broadway & SW Main St)

Running March 24th - April 17th. Learn more and purchase tickets by calling the box office 800.915.4698 or visiting https://www.portland5.com/brunish-theatre/events/tinderella-modern-musical.