THE WOMAN IN BLACK is Coming to The Vault Theater & Event Space This Halloween

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Bag&Baggage Productions will present The Woman In Black by Stephen Mallatratt at The Vault Theater & Event Space, from October 16th to November 1st, with a preview performance on October 15th.

Adapted from Susan Hill’s acclaimed novel in 1986, this quintessentially British ghost story remains one of the longest running and most successful shows in London’s West End. The play begins with Arthur Kipps desperately seeking the help of an actor to parse through his past as a young lawyer, unraveling the secrets of a deceased client in a remote English village, and the vengeful presence that doesn’t want him to. Just two actors portray all the characters, leaning into what B&B’s performers do best.

The two performers, Trevor Harter and Nick Medina, create an entire seaside town before the audience’s eyes, and explore a world filled with obsession, madness, and the places where darkness blurs the lines between imagination and reality.

The Woman In Black has a classic B&B feel, leaning into the theatricality the piece calls for. Set in an empty Victorian theater, the production relies on the audience’s own imagination to create the world of the play, allowing the actors to shine. Traditional old-school stage magic created by a host of B&B’s regular designers (Kyra Sanford, Scenic; Violet Costales, Lights; Mandy Khoshnevisan, Costumes; Karen Wingard, Props; Ash, Sound) does the rest.

Photo Credit: Casey Campbell



Photo Credit: Casey Campbell

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