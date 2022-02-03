The Wizard of Oz comes to the Tower Theatre this month. Performances run February 4-6, 2022.

Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

With such memorable songs like "Over The Rainbow," "Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead," "If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve," "We're Off To See The Wizard ," " the RSC version also includes "Poppies (Optimistic Voices)" and "If I Were King Of The Forest."



This RSC version is a more faithful adaptation of the film. A more technically complex production, it recreates the dialogue and structure of the MGM classic nearly scene for scene, though it is adapted for live stage performance. The MGM film The Wizard of Oz, based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel, premiered Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on August 15, 1939. This stage adaptation was first presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company at the Barbican Centre in London in 1987.

Miss Abby Busch as Dorothy: 2/4 at 7:30, 2/5 at 3, 2/6 at 7:30

Miss Alexandra Dennis as Dorothy: 2/4 at 3, 2/5 at 7:30, 2/6 at 3a??

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/the-wizard-of-oz_0.