THE GREAT TENNESSEE MONKEY TRIAL Comes to Portland Playhouse

Street Scenes presents a special staging at Portland Playhouse of The Great Tennessee Monkey Trial by Peter Goodchild. This special event will be a staged reading of the actual words of Darrow, Brian, Scopes, Malone, Hays, et al-taken directly from the trial transcript of what has become known as the Scopes Monkey Trial. Our terrific cast will include Dave Bodin as Clarence Darrow, Carl Coughlin as William Jennings Brian, Jim Butterfield as Judge Raulston, Michael Streeter as Arthur Hays, Blaine Vincent as John T. Scopes, Keith Cable as the Narrator,-along with Sam Hawkins and John Armour as the townspeople of Dayton, Tennessee in 1925. Fact: The Scopes Trial was the first American trial to be broadcast nationally.

In addition the play will feature two very special cast members. Portland Attorneys Greg Kafoury and Stephen Voorhees will portray Dudley Field Malone and Tom Stewart, respectively. To say Mr. Kafoury is well known in Portland is an understatement. Mr. Kafoury, a leader in Portland's progressive community, has taken on his share of unpopular cases during a 40 year career in the law. Mr. Kafoury will portray Darrow's colleague famed defense attorney Dudley Field Malone whom many credit with giving the most important speech of the trial. Stephen Voorhees, has been a member of the Oregon Bar since 2015 and practices personal injury law at Forum Law Group in downtown Portland. Steven will portray the prosecution's lead attorney, Tom Stewart.

January 24 - February 2, 2020

7:30 PM Fridays & Saturdays

5 PM Sundays

Portland Playhouse

602 NE Prescott Street

Admission is $12 - $16

Tickets will be available at the door or may be purchased at www.boxofficetickets.com/bot/wa/event?id=341803

Run-time is two hours plus a ten-minute intermission.





