THE BODYGUARD, BOOP! THE MUSICAL, and WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Will Open at Kauffman Center

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PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced that single tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. for the following Kauffman Center engagements: THE BODYGUARD, BOOP!® THE MUSICAL, and WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Each engagement is part of the 26–27 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY series.

THE BODYGUARD

Jan. 5–10, 2027

Kauffman Center

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time," alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

BOOP!® THE MUSICAL KC PREMIERE!

March 2–7, 2027

Kauffman Center

For almost a century, the Betty Boop® character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP!® The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that’s fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop™ to the stage!

With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award®–winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP!® The Musical brings Fleischer Studios’ Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple GRAMMY® winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award® nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award® winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).

BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS KC PREMIERE!

March 30–April 4, 2027

Kauffman Center

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical!

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 19 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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