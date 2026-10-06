THE BODYGUARD, BOOP! THE MUSICAL, and WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Will Open at Kauffman Center
The Kauffman Center will present three Broadway engagements as part of the PNC Broadway in Kansas City series.
PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced that single tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. for the following Kauffman Center engagements: THE BODYGUARD, BOOP!® THE MUSICAL, and WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Each engagement is part of the 26–27 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY series.
THE BODYGUARD
Jan. 5–10, 2027
Kauffman Center
Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don’t expect is to fall in love.
A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time," alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.
BOOP!® THE MUSICAL KC PREMIERE!
March 2–7, 2027
Kauffman Center
For almost a century, the Betty Boop® character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP!® The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that’s fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop™ to the stage!
With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award®–winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP!® The Musical brings Fleischer Studios’ Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple GRAMMY® winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award® nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award® winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).
BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS KC PREMIERE!
March 30–April 4, 2027
Kauffman Center
The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical!
After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.
Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Join us for the 2026–2027 Season
Portland Center Stage at The Armory (9/27-6/27)
|
Bad Seed
Twilight Theater Company (10/15-11/01)
|
COMMUNION
Portland Center Stage (10/10-10/11)
|
Hurricane Diane
Ten Fifteen Productions (10/02-10/17)
|
LIZZIE
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre (10/16-11/08) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
You Can’t Take It With You
Lakewood Theatre Company (9/11-10/18) PHOTOS
|
Mean Girls
Stumptown Stages (1/22-2/14)
|
Mamma Mia!
BJCC Concert Hall (11/17-11/22)
|
Walden by Amy Berryman
21ten Theatre (10/22-11/15)
|
Doja Cat at Moda Center
Moda Center (10/17-10/17)