Spend Your Holidays at the Mansion With A Tribute to Liberace & Liza Minnelli, Beginning November 11 through Christmas Eve

High-voltage virtuosity meets comic chemistry in this uproarious tribute to Liberace & Liza Minnelli. Liberace & Liza, played by local actors and musicians David Saffert & Jillian Snow, have schemed up a brand new show of songs and hijinks to welcome in the holidays.

Liberace's mansion, located in the Ellyn Bye Studio at Portland Center Stage, will be filled with an outlandish affair full of candelabras, mistletoe and the neon glow from the Las Vegas Strip. Joining in the mayhem is a band led by the real Liberace's music director of 13 years, Bo Ayars. Don those sequins and get ready to party as Liberace & Liza entertain with their own unique twist on the holiday season, November 11 through December 24. Tickets are on sale now, including sliding scale tickets for BIPOC affinity night, a.k.a. The People's Party, on Wednesday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m.

David Saffert, like Liberace, is a classically trained pianist from Wisconsin. He has been seen on stage in sketch comedy, improv, solo piano concerts, and in his very own music & comedy variety shows. David has worked as a pianist (sans sequins) with such organizations as the Guthrie Theater (MN), Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland Opera, Oregon Symphony, Portland Center Stage and the Interlochen Arts Camp. Some of David's favorite Liberace tribute highlights have been at 54 Below (NY), Feinstein's at the Nikko (CA), Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael (IN), eSPACE King Edward (Calgary, AB), The Underground (MN), Portland Center Stage, Broadway Rose Theatre & CoHo Theatre (OR), and on All Classical Portland radio's live broadcasts of Thursday's @ 3. He appeared as the featured guest on two Under the Vegas Sun television episodes which were filmed at the Liberace Mansion in Las Vegas.

Jillian Snow has been traveling across the country for almost a decade as a professional Liza Minnelli tribute artist. After graduating performing arts college in New York City, the singer/actor/comedienne started showcasing Liza throughout the city before bringing her big voice home to Portland Oregon. Snow delights audiences with a diverse repertoire of famous female voices for whom she idolizes, and sometimes even her own. She currently tours with her company “In Sequins Productions” in the show Liberace and Liza: A Tribute that she co-created with David Saffert and is conducted by Liberace's former music director Bo Ayars. Her most recent credits have been at venues such as 54 Below (NY), Feinstein's at the Nikko (CA), Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael (IN), The Old Church (OR), Broadway Rose (OR), Newmark Theatre (OR), and is very excited to be performing at Portland Center Stage (OR) this holiday season!

David and Jillian, along with Liberace's longtime musical director, Bo Ayars, are joined by a spectacular creative team, including Associate Artistic Director Chip Miller. Scenic designer Tyler Buswell brings Liberace's Moroccan Room to life in the Ellyn Bye Studio, accented by the neon lights of Vegas created by the ultra-talented Lighting Designer Joel Ferraro. The dulcet tones of Liberace and Liza will be enhanced by Sound Designer Sammi Kelly, along with fellow musicians Amy Roesler and Kurt Deutscher, and special guests are bound to show up throughout for this joyful holiday-cabaret extravaganza with upbeat tunes, mystery audience presents and lasagna!

"Gives off the sparks of a well-programmed Vegas act." - Oregon Arts Watch

For more information on Liberace & Liza, A Tribute, please visit liberaceandliza.com. For more information on the Portland Center Stage production this winter, please visit Click Here.

THE CAST

Liberace will be played by musician and performer extraordinaire David Saffert, and Liza Minnelli will be brought to life by Jillian Snow. Both actors are Portland locals and have been seen throughout Portland's creative community. The show will also feature special guests.

Created and performed by David Saffert and Jillian Snow; Music Director Bo Ayars; Associate Artistic Director Chip Miller; Scenic Designer Tyler Buswell; Lighting Designer Joel Ferraro; Sound Designer Sammi Kelly; Musicians Amy Roseler and Kurt Deutcher; Stage Manager Janine Vanderhoff; and Assistant Stage Manager Alea Tran.

When: November 11 through December 24, 2023*

*Opening Night/Press Night: Friday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Preview Performances: November 11, 12, 15, 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Pay What You Will Performances: Sunday, November 12 and Wednesday, December 29.

The People's Party: BIPOC Affinity Night: Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: On the U.S. Bank Main Stage at The Armory, 128 NW Eleventh Ave, Portland, Oregon.

To Purchase Regular Tickets: Prices range from $25 to $93, and tickets may be purchased at 503-445-3700 or in-person from the box office. Prices vary by date and time and are subject to change.

Ticket Specials: Visit pcs.org/deals to view ticket specials, including Rush Tickets, Pay What You Will, Arts for All, Active Duty, Military Veteran, Student, Under 30, The Armory Card, Groups of 10+, and more.

Please Note: This production is recommended for ages 13 and up. It contains mature themes and language.

Accessibility: Learn about accessibility options at pcs.org/access.