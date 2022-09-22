Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Salt & Sage Productions Announces The World Premiere Of HOLY NAME By Michael Eichler

Holy Name powerfully dramatizes the ways such issues can disrupt and even shatter family units. 

Sep. 22, 2022  

Salt & Sage Productions presents the World Premiere of playwright Michael Eichner's Holy Name.

At a moment when our society is grappling with a mental health crisis which sees millions subsumed by anxiety and depression, Holy Name powerfully dramatizes the ways such issues can disrupt and even shatter family units.

Set against the backdrop of working-class Buffalo, NY in the '60s, the story centers on a family whose matriarch, Mindy, suffers from a mental illness, which manifests in her expressing verbal abuse and engaging in physically threatening behavior. The family's father, Van, along with their sons, Ron and Mickey, devise a plan to get Mindy treatment. When this backfires, though, they must grapple with questions of family obligation, personal safety and the pain and horror caused by cycles of abuse.

Asae Dean and Jenny Newbry conceived of Salt and Sage Productions after collaborating on Sam Shepard's Fool for Love in April of 2013. Since then the company has gone on to do an acclaimed mix of new work and stark stagings of Shakespeare, including, most recently, their repertory productions of Hamlet and Romeo & Juliet. www.saltandsageproductions.com


