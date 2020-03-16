SEVEN GUITARS By August Wilson Cancelled at PassinArt

Passinart: A Theatre Company announces the cancellation of Seven Guitars by August Wilson at the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center.

Portland Parks & Recreation is canceling all activities, programs, rentals in their community and arts centers that includes the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center-IFCC in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

For the March 13 update from Portland Parks & Recreation go to http://www.portlandoregon.gov/parks/covid-19.

Seven Guitars performances were rescheduled for March 20-April 12, 2020. However, after contacted by Portland Parks & Recreation, Passinart made the decision to cancel the production to ensure the safety and health of the public, artists, staff and volunteers.

You have the following options regarding your ticket purchases:

Request a refund by emailing passinart@yahoo.com or Donate your ticket(s) back to Passinart: A Theatre Company and you will receive a donation receipt. Your donations are very much appreciated to offset costs and impact to our work.

We encourage everyone to follow the guidance of the Centers of Disease Control, Oregon Health Authority and other local health officials.

Passinart regrets any inconvenient this may have caused you, but your safety is our priority. We hope to see you at one of our future productions or events. Thank you for your continued support. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to give us a call at (503) 235-8079.





