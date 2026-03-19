SAYING GOODBYE IN ELDER WORLD to be Presented at Fertile Ground Festival 2026

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Back for the third time at the Fertile Ground Festival, Elder World Productions will present another theatrical reading. In this latest installment, Saying Goodbye in Elder World, features the mother (Ruthie) and daughter (Darla) team reflecting the chaos meditations from the grave help mother and daughter make sense of the madness of constant layovers from advocacy, to exhaustion, to illness, and everyday life.

This work illuminates the tough decisions that must be made when caring for a loved from a distance and the guilt that can haunt those left behind. “It's been eight years, since I began my journey into Elder World, yet, it still bothers me that some elders have no one to advocate for them. There are so many blockades in the way of people who are trying to assist their aging loved ones,” says Ms. Zimbardi.

Come ride with Ruthie on the Medicaid-merry-go-round. Come watch with us as she loses independence. Come anguish with us as she must part with her precious pooch. Come wade with us through the chaos. Bye-bye assisted living, hello nursing facility. The cast features Jeanette Williams and Darlene Zimbardi.