Review: MYRA'S STORY at Corrib Theatre

Myra is a 48-year-old living on the streets of Dublin. She sometimes sleeps in shelters, sometimes on a bench, sometimes under a bridge. She sets out every morning to panhandle in a busy area until she has enough money for her daily medicine, i.e., a small bottle of vodka. And she could be you, or me, or anyone we know.

MYRA'S STORY, a solo show by Brian Foster now running at Corrib Theatre, takes an unflinching look at the factors that resulted in Myra becoming an alcoholic and losing her home. Beautifully performed by Louisa Sermol, this play demands not only that we truly see Myra, rather than looking away, which is much easier, but also that we consider the many layers of protection that we might not even be aware of, but that have shielded many of us from a similar fate.

Myra's mother died when she was young, and her father followed in the Hennessy family tradition of alcoholism, which he called "the Beast." Myra spent her childhood in and out of care homes until she learned to cook and keep house so she could stay with her dad. At 16, she met the love of her life, Tommy McLachlan, an aspiring poet. They married and moved into a small apartment. They were poor but happy. Tommy got a job with the post office, Myra got pregnant, and then tragedy on top of hardship leads Myra to let the Beast in, and all of a sudden homelessness is only a small step away.

Myra's life is and has been hard, but she tells her story without sentimentality or self-pity, and with a good deal of humor. Sermol's performance captures the audience from the beginning, leading us on the journey through tears and laughter, while also forcing us to fully consider and comprehend the reality of life on streets.

We're at a critical time in Portland right now when politicians, community groups, and residents are fighting over how best to support our unhoused neighbors. MYRA'S STORY is an important reminder that any decision needs to be grounded in kindness and compassion.

MYRA'S STORY runs through May 28 at 21ten Theatre. Click Here.