Review: LIBERACE & LIZA HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



They’re back! David Saffert and Jillian Snow, aka Portland’s hot shot Liberace and Liza Minnelli impersonators, are back at Portland Center Stage with LIBERACE & LIZA HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE). Friends, I cannot imagine any show I’d rather see right now than this delightful blend of musical brilliance, comedic charm, and holiday spirit.

The show is a holiday party at Liberace’s mansion, where the audience members are the guests. While we wait for the food to cook, the two consummate entertainers do what they do best – play the piano, sing, tell stories, and spark joy.

The evening is truly a celebration, wrapped in shiny costumes, dazzling performances, and a sense of togetherness that’s just what the season calls for. Saffert and Snow perfectly embody the larger-than-life personalities of their subjects, from Liberace’s flair at the piano to Liza’s powerful singing voice and fierce-sweet personality. Whether it’s your favorite holiday songs and showtunes brought to life with humor and charm or the sheer nostalgia of these iconic figures, this show offers something magical for everyone.

For me, this show has become an indispensable part of the holiday season. It’s 90 minutes of pure positivity. Go see it and take your family, your friends, and anyone in need of some holiday cheer. Trust me: you’ll leave the mansion feeling warm and fuzzy and counting down the days until next year’s performance.

LIBERACE & LIZA HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) runs through December 22. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Jenny Graham

Comments