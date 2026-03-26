RUMORS Will Open in April at Experience Theatre Project

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Experience Theatre Project has announced its latest production of Neil Simon's iconic comedy, "Rumors," which will be presented in a unique immersive style, inviting audiences to step into the vibrant world of 1982. This production marks a significant milestone as the theater celebrates its 10th year of bringing captivating performances to the community.

The show will open on Friday, April 17, 2026 and runs Thursdays-Sundays through May 24, 2026. Tickets available at ETP's website.

As the curtains rise, attendees will find themselves seated in a tastefully designed living room, replicating the true essence of the era in which the play takes place. Viewers will not only watch the comedic brilliance unfold but will also feel like an integral part of the story, as the characters navigate a whirlwind of misunderstandings, secrets, and laughter in a home filled with rumors.

"Rumors" takes place at the lavish home of a New York City couple, where a small dinner party spirals out of control due to a series of comedic events and misunderstandings. The immersive experience enhances the charming absurdity of the play, allowing the audience to laugh and reflect on the complexities of relationships in a way that feels raw and relatable.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 10th anniversary with such an engaging production,” said Alisa Stewart, ETP's Managing Artistic Director. “Our goal is to create a memorable experience that resonates with our audience, not just as spectators but as participants in the story.”

Don't miss your chance to be part of this dynamic and interactive evening of theater that will leave you laughing and questioning the nature of friendship and truth.