RED By John Logan at Crave Theatre this June

Crave Theatre is proud to present the Pulitzer-winning play Red, by John Logan, a portrait of Portland's own, Mark Rothko, to be staged at Shaking the Tree Theatre this upcoming June. This fresh interpretation, helmed by director Sarah Andrews, sees Rothko and his assistant Ken portrayed by women, bringing a uniquely feminist lens to an already layered, vibrant piece.

Described as "[an] engrossing, often enthralling new play about art, an artist and the act of creation" by Michael Kuchwara of the Associated Press when it opened, it is still as relevant and refreshing as it was then. Following Rothko (played by Maia McCarthy) and fictional assistant, Ken (played by Kylie Rose) as they work on a commission for the Four Seasons, a series of debates and dissections of art brings the pair to explore what makes art and artists authentic.

This search for true art remains the focal point of this piece, regardless of the gender of the creators in question. "It's about a painter trying to change the world with the only tool they have; art," says Andrews "This play highlights a struggle I feel many people will go through and having women portray this struggle shows it in a different and more revealing light."

Red is the central piece of Crave Theatre's 3rd season of creating exploratory theatre following Crossing in 2018 which Portland area theatre critic Dennis Sparks called "original in it's concept" and proof that Crave "can handle the technical and acting aspects to the nth degree."

Ticket prices range from $15 to $25. For information and ticket reservations visit https://www.artful.ly/store/events/17533 or call 360-931-5664.





