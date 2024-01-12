Profile Theatre Hosts Lauren Yee Festival in February

The festival runs February 23-25.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Photo 2 Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Next Month
Germany's Goldmund Quartet Comes To Portland Photo 3 Germany's Goldmund Quartet Comes To Portland
THE CHER SHOW National Tour Takes The King Center Stage January 16-17! Photo 4 THE CHER SHOW National Tour Takes The King Center Stage January 16-17!

Profile Theatre Hosts Lauren Yee Festival in February

Profile Theatre has announced the Lauren Yee Festival of new works, taking place February 23-25. The weekend festival will consist of three enhanced staged readings of new plays from Lauren Yee and will take place at Imago Theatre. These enhanced readings go beyond traditional staged reads to include sound cues and costuming. There will also be a discussion panel on the 24th that goes beyond the worlds of the plays and a closing celebration party on the 25th! 

The World Premiere production of Reggie Hoops, by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, originally scheduled for February 8-18, will be shifted to August 1-11, 2024 due to Diaz’s latest work Hell’s Kitchen opening on Broadway! In August, Diaz will return to Portland to be in residence with Profile for the world premiere of Reggie Hoops and will be their guest at an Artist Talk at the Heathman Hotel on the 4th. Profile is also thrilled to announce that Melissa Crespo (Native Gardens at PCS, Associate Artistic Director at Syracuse Stage) has accepted their invitation to direct the production.

Artistic Director, Josh Hecht, says, “Playwright Kristoffer Diaz is busy, busy, busy prepping the Broadway transfer of his musical with Alicia Keys Hell's Kitchen, so while audiences will have to wait a few more months for his world premiere at Profile later this season, we’re thrilled to showcase new plays by another of our Featured Writers, the extremely prolific Lauren Yee! These three plays will show the incredible range of Lauren’s voice as she takes us from rural Pennsylvania to the crowded cities of India to an imagined Soviet Union at the dawn of ‘perestroika.’ Like the best of Lauren’s work, these plays will charm you, tickle you with their wild theatricality, and make you think deeply about colonialism, appropriation, pop culture and ‘America.’” 

Profile Theatre’s spring season also includes the world premiere of Our Orange Sky a Profile Theatre commission from playwright christopher oscar peña (AWE/STRUCK and HOW TO MAKE AN AMERICAN SON, both at Profile Theatre, and a writer/producer on TV’s “Jane The Virgin,” “Insecure,” and “Promised Land”), directed by Evren Odcikin (the recent Associate Artistic Director at Oregon Shakespeare Festival), running June 6-16, 2024 at Imago Theatre.

MOTHER RUSSIA

directed by Rebby Foster

Friday, February 23, 7:30pm

Six months after the end of the Soviet Union, two young Russians, Euvgeny and Dmitri, find themselves lost in their strange new world of glasnost, perestroika and McDonald’s. When they’re assigned to track Katya (an alluring fallen pop-star), a love triangle, a case of mistaken identities, and some really bad spy tactics leave them completely dumbfounded by a whole new world full of choices. A brand new comedy about the curse of freedom.

SONG OF SUMMER

Directed by Josh Hecht

Saturday, February 24, 7:30pm

Much to his surprise, Robbie has the hit song of the summer! But when the unexpected stardom brings high-profile controversy, he heads home to reconnect with his childhood piano teacher. What he wanted to be a quiet reunion turns out to be a reckoning with past choices that had more consequences than he realized. Between an eccentric piano teacher, a controlling manager, and a brash former crush, home isn’t the refuge Robbbie had in mind. A candid and stirring comedy about how going back can change how we go forward. 

SAMSARA

Directed by Ajai Tripathi 

Cultural Consultant: Subashini Ganesan

Sunday, February 25, 2pm

Katie and Craig are having a baby… with a surrogate… who lives in India. A month before the baby’s due date, Craig reluctantly travels to the subcontinent, where he meets Suraiya, the young, less-than-thrilled woman who is carrying their child. As all three “parents” anxiously wait for the baby to be born, flights of fancy attack them from all sides in the form of a smarmy Frenchman and a smart-mouthed fetus. An outlandish comedy about modern day colonialism and what to expect when you’re expecting someone else’s child.

COST for Lauren Yee Festival: Tickets for each performance are $10. These events are free for Profile Theatre Members. 

At only 37 years old, Lauren Yee is already one of the most produced and honored playwrights working today. A winner of the Doris Duke Award, the American Academy of Arts and Letters Award, the Steinberg, Horton Foote and Francesca Primus Prizes, and a finalist for the Edward Kennedy and Susan Smith Blackburn Awards, her plays have been commissioned and produced by the Goodman, Victory Gardens, La Jolla, Portland Center Stage, Berkeley Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, ACT, Atlantic Theater Company, Denver Center and many others. 

Her voice is fresh, whimsical, highly theatrical and deeply poignant. Portland audiences will remember her play The Great Leap and An American Young Americans both at Portland Center Stage, and King of The Yees at Profile last season which Broadway World called, “wildly entertaining!” Lauren will serve as Executive Producer on the upcoming television series Afterparties, based on the best-seller by Anthony Veasna So.


 

Reggie Hoops

By Kristoffer Diaz

Directed by Melissa Crespo

August 1-11, 2024

Reggie is one of the most promising executives in the NBA. But as a Black woman working in a male-dominated field, she’s had to work twice as hard to get half as far. Now abruptly unemployed, she’s adjusting to home life with a wife and kids she rarely saw while on the job. Between a mother with a secret past, an unemployed brother, and an audacious wife, Reggie is on edge. When an acquaintance from the past appears with an unbelievable job offer, Reggie finds her family has their own agendas in regards to her career. 

A new play about homelife, generational pressures and wanting to have it all from the Pulitzer Prize-finalist writer of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity.




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Interview: Jessica Wallenfels, Artistic Director of Many Hats Collaboration, on Wrapping U Photo
Interview: Jessica Wallenfels, Artistic Director of Many Hats Collaboration, on Wrapping Up the 5 in 5 Initiative, Looking to the Future

At the end of 2023, Many Hats Collaboration, which creates theatre performances that reimagine music and movement onstage, wrapped up its 5 in 5 Initiative.

2
Risk/Reward Opens Applications, Names New Festival Director Photo
Risk/Reward Opens Applications, Names New Festival Director

Applications are now open for the 2024 Risk/Reward Festival of New Performance, which showcases new works by indie performing artists from across the region. 

3
Portland Opera Continues 2023/24 Season With ENCHANTED WOODS: Shakespeare & Song Photo
Portland Opera Continues 2023/24 Season With ENCHANTED WOODS: Shakespeare & Song

Portland Opera begins the new year with Enchanted Woods: Shakespeare & Song, a celebration of the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s first folio. Learn more aboutt he performance here!

4
Germanys Goldmund Quartet Comes To Portland Photo
Germany's Goldmund Quartet Comes To Portland

Germany's Goldmund Quartet will be performing in Portland on January 28 at The Old Church. Learn more here!

More Hot Stories For You

Profile Theatre Hosts Lauren Yee Festival in FebruaryProfile Theatre Hosts Lauren Yee Festival in February
Risk/Reward Opens Applications, Names New Festival DirectorRisk/Reward Opens Applications, Names New Festival Director
Portland Opera Continues 2023/24 Season With ENCHANTED WOODS: Shakespeare & SongPortland Opera Continues 2023/24 Season With ENCHANTED WOODS: Shakespeare & Song
THE CHER SHOW National Tour Takes The King Center Stage January 16-17!THE CHER SHOW National Tour Takes The King Center Stage January 16-17!

Videos

Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
All Rise in Portland All Rise
The Interstate Firehouse Culture Center (2/29-3/10)
Lightning Thief in Portland Lightning Thief
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (6/01-6/16)
Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios in Portland Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios
The Old Church Concert Hall (3/09-3/16)
The Lion King in Portland The Lion King
Keller Auditorium (1/04-1/28)
Girl From the North Country in Portland Girl From the North Country
Keller Auditorium (6/18-6/23)
Beetlejuice in Portland Beetlejuice
Keller Auditorium (4/09-4/14)
Chicago in Portland Chicago
Hult Center (1/13-1/14)
Brighton Beach Memoirs in Portland Brighton Beach Memoirs
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (2/17-3/03)
The Double-Threat Trio in Portland The Double-Threat Trio
Broadway Rose Theatre Company (1/25-2/18)
Chanticleer in Portland Chanticleer
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (1/19-1/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You