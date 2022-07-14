Portland Opera Welcomes 22-23 Resident Artists

Portland Opera has announced the four artists selected to join the company's Resident Artist program in fall of 2022: soprano Judy Chirino Yannini, mezzo-soprano Cloe SanAntonio, tenor Matthew Cerillo, and bass-baritone Keanon Kyles. Portland Opera's Resident Artist Program, established in 2005, is one of the company's core programs-a rigorous residency and training program centered on the cultivation and support of emerging artists, as a bridge between the academic and professional world of opera.

"This program is near and dear to my heart" says Artistic Director Priti Gandhi. "I know, firsthand, that having the right mentorship and support at the right time can make a world of difference in developing a career. I am excited to relaunch the program after this brief pause and continue to see impactful residencies for these amazing artists. We are very much looking forward to welcoming Judy, Cloe, Matthew, and Keanon to Portland!"

For the 2022/23 season, the program has been reimagined to fully align with the company's artistic strategies, based in Portland Opera's mission, vision, and values. The incoming Portland Opera Resident Artists (PORA) will join the company for an eleven-week program of study with guest faculty and company members focused on voice lessons, musical coaching, language classes, drama and role study, and movement instruction. Resident Artists will also perform roles and study-cover in Carmen, participate in masterclasses, season preview events, community engagement activities, and leadership development opportunities.

The residency will culminate in a free community performance featuring all the Resident Artists, on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at 7:30 PM at The Old Church, located at 1422 SW 11th Ave. in downtown Portland. The program will feature the resident artists singing a selection of solos, duets, and ensemble pieces in a program curated with faculty and guest artists during their time with the company. Please note that COVID vaccination / negative test policies may still be in place by this performance date. Visit theoldchurch.org for tickets, as well as updated information regarding entry, or contact Portland Opera's Patron Services team for more information about the event.

Portland Opera's Resident Artist program was established in 2005. There are nearly 40 alumni of the program, who can be heard and seen on opera stages and in leadership positions nationally. This program is generously supported by the Burns Family Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, Nicole Cabell, Matthew and Emmanuella Essieh, Dennis and Jacqueline Isiguen, Drew and Sue Snyder, Drs. Dolores and Fernando Leon, Eleanor Lieber Auditions Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, Marilyn Crilley and George Rowbottom, Dorothy Piacentini, Portland Opera Resident Artist Storage Fund, and The Community Foundation of Southwest Washington. Learn more about how to support the Portland Opera Resident Artist program here.