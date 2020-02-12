Advertisement

Portland Civic Theatre Guild Presents BIBLE STORIES FOR AGNOSTICS

On March 3 the Portland Civic Theatre Guild presents Bible Stories for Agnostics by Portland area playwright John Longenbaugh at The Sanctuary, home of triangle productions!

Bible Stories for Agnostics, a new play by Portland playwright John Longenbaugh,will be the March 3 reading for the Portland Civic Theatre Guild's First Tuesday Readers Theatre.

The play will be presented at 10:30 am on Tuesday March 3 at The Sanctuary (home of triangle productions!). The Sanctuary is located at 1785 NE Sandy Blvd. Tickets, available at the door, are $10.00 and include coffee and light refreshments.

For more information visit www.portlandcivictheatreguild.org.




