Portland Center Stage Partners with IATSE, Strengthening Commitment to Fair Labor Practices

Portland Center Stage has announced that it has officially entered into an agreement between PCS and IATSE, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, to provide representation to our Production Staff, a historic step forward in our ongoing commitment to supporting the arts and the skilled professionals who bring our productions to life.

Dedication to fair labor practices, ensuring that our stagehands, technicians, and artisans receive the recognition and protection they deserve are underscored in this agreement and in our relationships with several national unions. Our work with IATSE aligns with our mission to foster a thriving, inclusive, and equitable arts community in Portland.

Managing Director Liam Kaas-Lentz expressed enthusiasm about the unionization, stating, “Portland Center Stage is thrilled to be the first producing theater in Portland to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Local-28. PCS is pro union, and this agreement gives our production staff a collective voice in advocating for compensation, creating improved work-life-balance, and crafting new systems for producing incredible live theater. We're so immensely proud of these negotiations and where we were able to arrive as two bargaining sides moving in collective pursuit of common values.”

With this contract, Portland Center Stage continues to move to prioritize equity, transparency, and sustainability in all aspects of our operations. PCS is committed to creating a safe, supportive environment where all employees can thrive and contribute to the vibrant cultural landscape of Portland.

Bonnie Henderson-Winnie, Wardrobe Head at PCS says, “The organizing of the production crews at PCS under a contract with IATSE is an institutionally historic moment for many of us. In its support of a union contract, I am glad to see PCS continuing to follow through on its commitments to equity. Now, we all have a seat at the table, and the opportunity to help directly shape a strong and capable company in ways that challenge, support, and enrich us all.”

As we look forward to this new chapter, we remain deeply grateful for the continued support of our patrons, partners, and the broader Portland arts community. Together, we will continue to elevate the transformative power of theater.

