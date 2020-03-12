Portland Center Stage Announces COVID-19 Performance Cancellation

In keeping with Oregon's temporary public health restrictions on public gatherings, Portland Center Stage at The Armory will cancel or reschedule all performances and large community events through Apr. 8.

Patrons with tickets to performances during that window will be contacted and offered the following options:

a-? Donate their ticket and claim a tax- deduction for the total ticket value

a-? Credit their ticket value towards a future performance in The Armory's 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 seasons

If neither of these options work for a patron's specific circumstances, the box office will work with the patron to find an appropriate solution.

Community events and programs will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

PCS leadership is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to respond to CDC and Oregon guidelines as the situation evolves.

PCS Managing Director Cynthia Fuhrman said, "The health and safety of our audience, staff, and artists is of the utmost importance to us. In light of recommendations concerning social distancing and COVID-19, we have decided to cancel all performances for both The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and 9 Parts of Desire through April 8th. Canceling performances is an extremely difficult decision to make, but we know it is the socially responsible thing to do in order to best serve our community.

"It is impossible to cancel performances without creating serious and lasting hardships for our company, our staff, and our artists. We ask for your patience and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your support is critical right now, as we navigate these challenges."

Single tickets for later performances and subscriptions for the 2020-2021 season will remain on sale; if future cancelations are required, we will continue to offer flexibility to honor those purchases.

Due to the high number of transactions, patrons should contact the box office by filling out the appropriate form online at www.pcs.org/covid-19-update, or by calling and leaving a voicemail at 503.445.3700.





